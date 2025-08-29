What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Lululemon (LULU) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Lululemon (LULU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share, indicating a decline of 9.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.54 billion, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lululemon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' should come in at $962.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other' reaching $260.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by Category- Other categories' will likely reach $306.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of World' stands at $357.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- China Mainland' to come in at $396.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- United States' at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stores' of 786 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 721 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars)' will reach 2.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Gross Square Footage' should arrive at 3485 thousands of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3075 thousands of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total stores - Americas' to reach 459 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 441 .

Shares of Lululemon have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LULU is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

