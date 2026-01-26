What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin (LMT) to post quarterly earnings of $6.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.1%. Revenues are expected to be $19.83 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lockheed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Aeronautics' to reach $7.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' reaching $4.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Missiles and Fire Control' of $3.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Space' will likely reach $3.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit (loss)- Aeronautics' will reach $742.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $434.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Space' should arrive at $268.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $283.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit (loss)- Rotary and Mission Systems' to come in at $477.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $513.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Lockheed have returned +22.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, LMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

