What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Lockheed (LMT) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin (LMT) to post quarterly earnings of $6.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $17.28 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lockheed metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Aeronautics' stands at $6.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' will reach $4.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' will reach $3.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Space' will likely reach $3.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' at $665.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $671 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Space' to come in at $277.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' should arrive at $479.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $482 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' to reach $362.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $398 million.



Shares of Lockheed have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

