What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Levi Strauss (LEVI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 22% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.71 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Levi Strauss metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' stands at $948.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will reach $440.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands (Beyond Yoga)' should come in at $33.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -73% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' will reach $290.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Shares of Levi Strauss have experienced a change of +0.6% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEVI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

