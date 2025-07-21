What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Labcorp (LH) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Labcorp Holdings (LH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.49 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Labcorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' of $743.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' at $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' will reach $117.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $107.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' should arrive at $466.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $441.50 million.

Shares of Labcorp have demonstrated returns of -6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

