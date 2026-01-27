What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that L3Harris (LHX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific L3Harris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne' at $785.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Communication Systems' will reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne' to reach $99.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS)' of $374.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $326.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS)' will reach $241.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $186.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS)' reaching $178.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $238.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, L3Harris shares have recorded returns of +19.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LHX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.