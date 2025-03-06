What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Kohl's (KSS) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl's (KSS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 56.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.35 billion, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 52.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kohl's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Other revenue' to reach $232.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales' reaching $5.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Recognition- Accessories' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Recognition- Children's' will reach $642.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Recognition- Footwear' to come in at $335.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Recognition- Men's' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Recognition- Women's' will likely reach $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Home' should arrive at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total' of 1,179. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,100.



Over the past month, shares of Kohl's have returned -12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Currently, KSS carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

