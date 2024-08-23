What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Kohl's (KSS) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Kohl's (KSS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating a decline of 11.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.8 billion, representing a decrease of 2.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 24.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales' will reach $3.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other revenue' reaching $205.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 1,177. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,171 in the same quarter last year.



Kohl's shares have witnessed a change of -5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KSS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

