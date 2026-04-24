What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About KLA (KLAC) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect KLA (KLAC) to post quarterly earnings of $9.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.38 billion, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some KLA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' stands at $147.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Service' will likely reach $785.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product' should come in at $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' at $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- PCB and Component Inspection' to come in at $166.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- China' of $940.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of Asia' reaching $117.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- North America' will reach $302.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Europe & Israel' should arrive at $151.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Taiwan' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Korea' to reach $486.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Japan' will reach $335.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Shares of KLA have demonstrated returns of +25.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KLAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.