What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $418.32 million, increasing 19.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $42.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' should arrive at $362.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee Income' should come in at $8.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Expense Ratio' reaching 20.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio' to reach 76.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 55.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +17.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, KNSL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.