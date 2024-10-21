What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.92 billion, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Keurig Dr Pepper metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Coffee' should come in at $984.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should arrive at $554.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages' of $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Keurig Dr Pepper here>>>



Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KDP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.