What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $43.81 billion, declining 12.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' to reach $6.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' will likely reach $6.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' stands at $18.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' should arrive at $10.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Book value per share' to come in at $122.72 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $111.29 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' reaching $3648.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3509.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $9.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.42 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should come in at 7.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will reach $9.14 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 16.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Capital Ratio' of 17.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.5% in the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

