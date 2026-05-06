What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About JFrog (FROG) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $147.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JFrog metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License- self-managed' should come in at $7.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' stands at $139.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- SaaS' will reach $72.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription- Subscription' will likely reach $67.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription' will reach $75.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, JFrog shares have recorded returns of +10.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FROG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.