What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About JB Hunt (JBHT) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect JB Hunt (JBHT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16%. Revenues are expected to be $3.09 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JB Hunt metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Truckload' will reach $179.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Dedicated' will reach $899.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' should come in at $238.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' will reach $309.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions' reaching $1,821.20. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,766 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per load - Intermodal' will likely reach $2,904.29. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,968 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average trucks - Final Mile Services' of 1,368. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,551.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loads - Intermodal' at 514,812. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 501,681 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loads - Integrated Capacity Solution' should arrive at 173,074. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 194,635 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average trucks - Dedicated' stands at 13,323. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,236 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total trucks - Dedicated' to come in at 13,392. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,228.

Analysts forecast 'Total tractors - Truckload' to reach 1,941. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,068 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, JB Hunt shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JBHT will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

