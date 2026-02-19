What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) will report quarterly earnings of $6.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 13% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jazz metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' should arrive at $47.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide' will reach $56.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav' to reach $448.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' reaching $297.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' stands at $5.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem)' will likely reach $481.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total' will reach $783.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Oncology- Total' at $322.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze/Enrylaze' should come in at $105.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca' of $84.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales, net' to come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues' will reach $63.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Jazz shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JAZZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

