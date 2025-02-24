What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Jack In The Box (JACK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. Revenues are expected to be $470.38 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Jack In The Box metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' should arrive at $265.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will reach $77.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company restaurant sales' to come in at $204.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' will reach $113.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will likely reach 2,195. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,192.

Analysts forecast 'Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' to reach 2,789. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,784.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will reach 595. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 592.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' of 2,044. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,048 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' at 151. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144.

The consensus estimate for 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' stands at 476. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 413 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' should come in at 119. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 179.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total system - Franchise (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' reaching 2,519. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,461 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Jack In The Box have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JACK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

