What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ITT (ITT) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, ITT (ITT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.39 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ITT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' reaching $272.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Motion Technologies (MT)' of $394.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' will likely reach $60.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Motion Technologies (MT)' should arrive at $82.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.80 million.

Shares of ITT have demonstrated returns of +10.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ITT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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