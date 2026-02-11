What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Itron (ITRI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Itron (ITRI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 62.2%. Revenues are expected to be $561.79 million, down 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Itron metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Outcomes' of $98.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Device Solutions' should come in at $95.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Networked Solutions' reaching $366.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Service Revenue- Networked Solutions' stands at $24.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Revenue- Device Solutions' will reach $96.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Revenue- Networked Solutions' will likely reach $339.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Product Revenue' should arrive at $480.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Revenue- Outcomes' at $60.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Service Revenue' to reach $85.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Revenue- Outcomes' will reach $38.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Device Solutions' will reach $28.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Outcomes' to come in at $40.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Itron shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ITRI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.