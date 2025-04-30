What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Iron Mountain (IRM) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iron Mountain (IRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 169.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.6 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Iron Mountain metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' will reach $947.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service Revenue' will reach $650.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' should come in at $175.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' will reach $172.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Global Data Center Business- Service' to reach $3.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' stands at $155.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global RIM Business- Service' should arrive at $503.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' to come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate and Other- Service' at $141.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' reaching $760.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' of $16.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global RIM Business- Adjusted EBITDA' will likely reach $563.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $526.27 million.



Over the past month, Iron Mountain shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), IRM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

