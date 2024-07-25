What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Integer (ITGR) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Integer (ITGR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $438.15 million, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Integer metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Non-Medical' should come in at $8.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation' at $168.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Medical Sales- Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical' will reach $25.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardio & Vascular' should arrive at $236.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Total Medical Sales' stands at $429.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Integer here>>>



Shares of Integer have experienced a change of +8.5% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ITGR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.