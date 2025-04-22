What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Integer (ITGR) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Integer (ITGR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, indicating an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $431.84 million, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Integer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation' at $162.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical' should come in at $22.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardio & Vascular' to come in at $247.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Integer have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

