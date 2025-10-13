What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 52.5%. Revenues are expected to be $242.33 million, up 38.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Independent Bank Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 69.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (FTE)' to come in at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $22.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.29 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $38.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.55 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $204.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interchange and ATM fees' reaching $5.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.97 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deposit account fees' of $7.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other noninterest income' will reach $11.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.66 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment management and advisory' should come in at $11.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.03 million.

Over the past month, Independent Bank Corp. shares have recorded returns of -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), INDB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

