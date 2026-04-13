What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 60.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $253.92 million, increasing 42.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Independent Bank Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin (FTE)' to reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $22.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.38 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $41.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.54 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $212.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $145.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interchange and ATM fees' should arrive at $5.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.62 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Deposit account fees' will reach $9.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other noninterest income' reaching $7.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment management and advisory' stands at $14.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INDB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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