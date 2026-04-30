What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Idexx (IDXX) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share, indicating an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.12 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Idexx metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG)' at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $4.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD)' reaching $30.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Water' to reach $49.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group(CAG)- United States' should come in at $687.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Companion Animal Group(CAG)- International' to come in at $352.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- LPD- International' should arrive at $25.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Water- International' of $25.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- LPD- United States' will reach $6.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - CAG' will likely reach 61.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - LPD' will reach 49.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Percent of Revenue- Gross Profit - Water' will reach 70.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70.8%.

Idexx shares have witnessed a change of -2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IDXX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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