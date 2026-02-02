What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ICE (ICE) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.47 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ICE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software' will reach $223.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' to come in at $608.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' should arrive at $544.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Energy futures and options' will reach $531.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Ags and Metals' of $52.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Financials' reaching $152.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' will reach $114.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' should come in at $92.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' at $247.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings' stands at $126.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution' will likely reach $34.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

ICE shares have witnessed a change of +8.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

