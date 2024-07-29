What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ICE (ICE) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ICE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' stands at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' will likely reach $566.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' reaching $509.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +104.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' to come in at $238.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics' of $68.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +186.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' will reach $45.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' at $107.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' will reach $102.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' will reach 7,516.75 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,027 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' should come in at 2,876.69 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,182 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' should arrive at 519.46 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 530 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' to reach 4,120.36 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,315 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Shares of ICE have experienced a change of +10.3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ICE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

