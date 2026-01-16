What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 14.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.21 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Huntington Bancshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' reaching 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' at $203.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $185.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 8.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' to reach 12.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income - FTE' will likely reach $1.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $601.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $559.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital markets and advisory fees' stands at $104.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $120.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer deposit and loan fees' should come in at $105.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $88.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Payments and cash management revenue' will reach $177.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $162.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth and asset management revenue' will reach $105.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking income' to come in at $35.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, HBAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

