What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.85 billion, representing an increase of 41.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Huntington Bancshares metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' at 11.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $262.14 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $191.09 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' of 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 8.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth and asset management revenue' will reach $127.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer deposit and loan fees' stands at $118.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $95.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payments and cash management revenue' reaching $199.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $165.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income - FTE' should come in at $2.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.48 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking income' will likely reach $42.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Capital markets and advisory fees' will reach $137.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $727.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $471.00 million.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBAN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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