What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Humana (HUM) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Humana (HUM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 55.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $28.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Humana metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should come in at $27.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' to reach $303.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- CenterWell' will reach $4.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' at 90.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' should arrive at 547.91 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 510.3 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' reaching 2,296.84 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.89 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' of 5,613.68 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.37 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' to come in at 8,458.44 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.77 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership- State-based contracts and other' will likely reach 1,432.88 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.26 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' will reach 334.07 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 299.4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Military services' will reach 5,956.46 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.94 million.



Shares of Humana have demonstrated returns of -18.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

