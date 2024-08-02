What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HubSpot (HUBS) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot (HUBS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $618.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 17% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 23.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $606.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should arrive at $12.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Customers' to reach 226,632. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 184,924 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' reaching $10,961.46. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,432 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' will reach $530.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $447.78 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for HubSpot here>>>



Shares of HubSpot have experienced a change of -18.7% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HUBS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.