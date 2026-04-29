What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hubbell (HUBB) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell (HUBB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.51 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hubbell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electrical Solutions' reaching $550.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Utility Solutions' to reach $953.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' will reach $204.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $179.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' to come in at $97.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hubbell have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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