What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that H&R Block (HRB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.04 billion, increasing 0.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain H&R Block metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' should arrive at $651.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' will reach $43.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' at $137.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- International' will reach $78.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Refund Transfers' stands at $18.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' will likely reach $17.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' reaching $36.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other' to reach $16.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wave' should come in at $25.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Emerald Card' will reach $11.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -30% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for H&R Block here>>>



Shares of H&R Block have demonstrated returns of +6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HRB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.