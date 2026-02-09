What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet (HWM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.14 billion, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Howmet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Sales- Engine Products' of $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' stands at $462.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' to reach $310.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' at $226.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' reaching $364.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' should arrive at $278.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' will reach $328.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products' will reach $378.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $302.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels' will likely reach $65.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures' should come in at $63.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems' to come in at $142.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.00 million.

Howmet shares have witnessed a change of +2.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

