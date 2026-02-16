What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting a decline of 90.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $613.03 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 37.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Howard Hughes Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Master Planned Community land sales' to reach $90.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Strategic Developments Segment' will likely reach $388.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -50.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Operating Assets Segment' will reach $114.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Master Planned Communities Segment' should arrive at $110.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Howard Hughes Holdings shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HHH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

