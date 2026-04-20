What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Honeywell International (HON) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to post quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.27 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' to reach $4.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Building Automation' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation' should arrive at $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' stands at $7.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -59.9%.

Shares of Honeywell International have demonstrated returns of +5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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