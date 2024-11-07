What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Home Depot (HD) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Home Depot (HD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share, indicating a decline of 4.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $39.25 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Home Depot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Retail' to reach 2,344. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,333 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average ticket - Retail' will reach $88.71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89.36 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' at 395.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 399.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Home Depot shares have witnessed a change of -6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

