What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Home Bancorp (HBCP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $34.21 million, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Home Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $13.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.35 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $15.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.95 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $3.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 64.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $3.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.55 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $30.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.90 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Home Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBCP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

