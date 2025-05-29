What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $7.47 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Financial Services' will likely reach $873.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' at $208.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Americas' should come in at $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' to come in at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $2.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' of $74.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' should arrive at $287.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $237 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>



Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.