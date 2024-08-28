What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity (HQY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 32.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $284.48 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HealthEquity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service revenue' will reach $116.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Custodial revenue' will reach $126.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Interchange revenue' will likely reach $42.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total HSA Assets' will reach $27.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total HSA investments' stands at $11.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.18 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Accounts' of 16,017.09 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total HSA cash' reaching $16.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.02 billion.

Analysts forecast 'HSAs Accounts' to reach 9.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.16 million.



