What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hasbro (HAS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro (HAS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $984.2 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hasbro metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' stands at $26.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' will reach $384.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will likely reach $540.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' should come in at $437.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' will reach $116.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' of $257.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $230.00 million.

Shares of Hasbro have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +7.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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