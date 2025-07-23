What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Hartford Insurance Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Net premiums earned' to come in at $6.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income' stands at $519.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Fee income- Personal Lines' will likely reach $8.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' of $4.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Lines' reaching $928.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Property & Casualty Other Operations- Net investment income' will reach $19.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Fee income- Corporate' at $10.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate - Total' will reach $25.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' should come in at 72.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Personal line - Expense ratio' should arrive at 26.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Personal line - Combined ratio' to reach 99.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 107.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' will reach 90.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.7%.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

