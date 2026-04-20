What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 49.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.2 billion, increasing 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Hartford Insurance Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Property & Casualty- Net investment income' should come in at $589.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net premiums earned' should arrive at $6.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' reaching $4.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hartford Funds - Total' will reach $293.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Property & Casualty Other Operations- Net investment income' will likely reach $19.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Fee income- Corporate' of $10.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate - Total' to reach $26.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +285.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net investment income- Corporate' at $16.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Fee income' to come in at $378.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Property & Casualty Other Operations - Total' will reach $19.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Policies in-force - Homeowners' stands at 721.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 719.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Policies in-force - Automobile' will reach 1067.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1146.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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