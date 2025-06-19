What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that H. B. Fuller (FUL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $898.25 million, declining 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific H. B. Fuller metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' to reach $394.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives' will reach $232.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +54.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives' of $272.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives' will reach $56.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.82 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives' will likely reach $37.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.63 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives' at $60.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of H. B. Fuller have experienced a change of -1% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)

