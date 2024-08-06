What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Guardant Health (GH) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health (GH) will report quarterly loss of $0.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $161.93 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Guardant Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Development services and other' will reach $11.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Precision oncology testing' will reach $150.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers)' reaching 57,358. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43,500 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Guardant Health here>>>



Shares of Guardant Health have demonstrated returns of +10.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.