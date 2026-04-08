What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs (GS) to post quarterly earnings of $16.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $17.01 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Goldman metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Total' to come in at $12.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Total' will reach $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' will reach $726.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other' should come in at $205.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Investment banking fees' to reach $2.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Total' will likely reach $351.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -48.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' stands at $5.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC' of $5.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book Value Per Share' will reach $363.76 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $344.20 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' at $3679.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3173.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 14.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leverage ratio' should arrive at 6.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.5%.

Goldman shares have witnessed a change of +3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.