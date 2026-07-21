What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Globe Life (GL) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globe Life (GL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globe Life metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total premium' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will likely reach $292.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- Liberty National' should arrive at $37.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Life Underwriting Margin- Other' reaching $32.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Life Underwriting Margin- Direct to Consumer' will reach $72.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Health premium- Family Heritage' to reach $126.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Life Underwriting Margin- American Income' should come in at $215.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Health premium- American Income' will reach $31.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Health premium- Liberty National' at $48.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Health Premium- United American' of $205.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health premium- Direct to Consumer' to come in at $22.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Life premium- Other agencies' stands at $50.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Globe Life shares have recorded returns of +7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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