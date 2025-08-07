What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Gladstone Investment (GAIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $23.95 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Gladstone Investment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interest income- Affiliate investments' reaching $6.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' will reach $16.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.54 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total interest income' will reach $22.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gladstone Investment have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GAIN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.