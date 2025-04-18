What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Gilead (GILD) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences (GILD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 231.1%. Revenues are expected to be $6.83 billion, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total product sales- Total' will reach $6.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' at $40.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- HIV- Genvoya- Total' will reach $375.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- Total' stands at $294.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Tecartus- U.S.' will likely reach $56.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S.' of $238.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Other- Other- U.S.' to reach $40.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- HIV- Genvoya- U.S.' will reach $299.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Total HIV- U.S.' should arrive at $3.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Vemlidy- U.S.' should come in at $96.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Other- AmBisome- U.S.' reaching $11.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Veklury- U.S.' to come in at $277.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12%.



Gilead shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GILD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

