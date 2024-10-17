What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (GPC) to post quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.98 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Genuine Parts metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Automotive' of $3.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial' at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Industrial' stands at $285.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $282.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Automotive' reaching $317.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $322 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Genuine Parts here>>>



Shares of Genuine Parts have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GPC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.