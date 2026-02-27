What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (GENI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 166.7%. Revenues are expected to be $235.52 million, up 34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 17.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Genius Sports Limited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Betting Technology, Content & Services' should arrive at $162.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Media Technology, Content & Services' stands at $54.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sports Technology & Services' at $17.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Genius Sports Limited have returned -30.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, GENI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

